Nevada's Democratic Party At Fault for 'English Only' Controversy - The Root

Translating should not become a politicized event. Whether #EnglishOnly was shouted or not, a neutral translator should have been planned and provided for Latino and Hispanic caucusers.

After legendary human rights and political activist, and long-time Hillary Clinton supporter, Dolores Huerta was silenced while attempting to provide English-to-Spanish translation services Saturday at a Las Vegas Democratic caucus gathering at Harrah's Casino, the hashtag #EnglishOnly swiftly began trending online and supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) found themselves playing defense across social media.

A subsequent tweets from Susan Sarandon (who was present at that caucus) provided an account of the dispute in question along with a longer video clip:

Language barriers are a form of segregation and being associated with such an inflammatory phrase is not healthy for a Sanders' campaign already sensitive to accusations of misogyny, racism and paternalism. So it makes sense that time and energy is being spent attempting to distill the truth from the political madness.

Still, we may never know if Huerta was mistaken about what she heard---anyone who isn't a rabid Sanders' supporter knows that she didn't lie---or if some caucusers actually mirrored the moderator when agreeing with his decision that the caucus would proceed in "English only."

But we do know this: The Nevada State Democratic Party is at fault here. Even if "English only" was not yelled out in words, it was acted out in deed. Latino and Hispanic voters were neglected and taken for granted. The Nevada Democratic Party created an extensive list of what they look for in a "top-quality Caucus organizer" and the ability to speak Spanish or recruit qualified, Spanish-speaking precinct chairs is conspicuously absent.