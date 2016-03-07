2 shot after argument over Air Jordans | KARE11.com

ROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Two men were shot in a Brooklyn Center shopping area parking lot Saturday after an apparent argument over a new pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Witnesses tell KARE 11 that an argument inside the Foot Locker store on Shingle Creek Parkway spilled out into the parking lot and "several shots" were fired. That argument reportedly started over the new Nike Air Jordan shoes released Saturday.

Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland said officers were dispatched to the Foot Locker around 10 a.m. on reports of a disturbance. When they arrived the scene was crowded and chaotic, and responding officers soon heard the sound of gunfire. Police then found two men down with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those victims were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where they are expected to recover.

Flesland says a number of people were detained for questioning, but at this point it appears the shooter fled the scene.

The possibility that two people were shot over a pair of shoes had some on the scene shaking their heads.

"In all reality, it's our fault," lamented Latrissa Favorite, who looked on as police investigated. "Our mentality needs to change, then we wouldn't have things like this happen because its not the shoes. We can take those Jordans away and it will happen over something else. I think the mentality of our people needs to change and we won't have incidents like this."