Clinton's deplorable disregard for proper security - The Washington Post

Which brings us to Hillary Clinton and the FBI investigation into her personal email system when she was secretary of state.

By using her own, unclassified email servers to communicate and store highly sensitive government information — as the FBI established — Clinton, as with Lodge before her, placed personal interests above the obligation to properly protect classified information.

The FBI found that “hostile actors” (read: foreign sources) gained access to private email accounts of people with whom Clinton was in regular contact through her personal account, and that she used her personal email overseas in “the territory of sophisticated adversaries” (read: Russia and China). It’s not far-fetched to think that her system may have been compromised.

I’m in no position to second-guess the FBI’s recommendation that, based upon the evidence, no criminal charges should be brought regarding Clinton’s handling of classified information.

But as FBI Director James B. Comey stated at his news briefing, people who have engaged in similar activities have been subject to security and administrative sanctions.

I know of such cases.

Clinton and her colleagues, Comey said, were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” Now that the Justice Department has decided to turn the page on Clinton, the State Department said it will reopen an internal review of the handling of classified information and her email use.

Spoiler alert: Some career employees will be reprimanded.

Clinton and her inner circle, however, face no serious consequences, as they are no longer federal employees — until, perhaps, Inauguration Day 2017.

Donald Trump as an alternative is unthinkable.

My expressed view that Trump is “a dishonest, egotistical, vulgar, mean-spirited bully who resorts to foul religious and racial scapegoating and insults to cover his own insecurities” is irrevocable.

ut that doesn’t mean Clinton’s disregard for proper security isn’t deplorable. She set a dreadful example for the national security community she seeks to lead.

Can she learn from this?

We live in hope.

What else have we got?

