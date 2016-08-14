For millennial voters, the Clinton vs. Trump choice 'feels like a joke' - The Washington Post

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Jo Tongue doesn’t have much time for politics, but the Hillary and Trump show is hard to tune out. And even harder to take. To this 31-year-old mother of two, with a third on the way, the presidency should be an honorable office, but instead she feels “bummed that we’re at a place where it all feels like a joke.”

“Watching Jimmy Fallon, I feel like, ugh, is this how we should start out? We’re already mocking our president?”

Tongue says she is both “sad” and “defeated” and — in a world filled with shootings, bombings and financial strain — maintains scant hope that a new president will change any of it.

Jessie Nelson, 21, was a star wrestler in high school in Stoughton, Wis. Then he worked as a process operator at a chemical company. Now he’s unemployed in Madison. Nelson follows politics on Snapchat. A whir of images. The one that stuck with him was of Sanders marching for civil rights in the 1960s.

“I’m afraid when I watch Trump,” said Nelson. “He’s openly racist against so many people. With the little knowledge I have about politics, I know someone like that shouldn’t be funded or supported. To think millions of people think he’s a good idea, it’s scary.”

“Hillary,” he added, “I don’t know. You hear the news, and you wonder why either of these people should be president. I see disguised evil.”

