A record number of Americans now dislike Hillary Clinton - The Washington Post

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows 41 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Clinton, while 56 percent have an unfavorable one.

That's the worst image Clinton has had in her quarter-century in national public life.

Interestingly, Clinton's numbers appear to have dropped since that early August poll mostly in groups that have been very supportive of her:

Her favorable rating among women dropped from 54 percent to just 45 percent.

Among Hispanics, it went from 71 percent to 55 percent.

Among liberals, it went from 76 percent to 63 percent.

