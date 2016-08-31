A record number of Americans now dislike Hillary Clinton - The Washington Post

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows 41 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Clinton, while 56 percent have an unfavorable one.
That's the worst image Clinton has had in her quarter-century in national public life.
Interestingly, Clinton's numbers appear to have dropped since that early August poll mostly in groups that have been very supportive of her:
- Her favorable rating among women dropped from 54 percent to just 45 percent.
- Among Hispanics, it went from 71 percent to 55 percent.
- Among liberals, it went from 76 percent to 63 percent.
