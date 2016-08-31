Newsvine

Drinker of the Wry

About Trigger Warning Articles: 0 Seeds: 63 Comments: 20012 Since: Jun 2014

A record number of Americans now dislike Hillary Clinton - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Drinker of the Wry View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Aug 31, 2016 10:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows 41 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Clinton, while 56 percent have an unfavorable one.

That's the worst image Clinton has had in her quarter-century in national public life.

Interestingly, Clinton's numbers appear to have dropped since that early August poll mostly in groups that have been very supportive of her:

  • Her favorable rating among women dropped from 54 percent to just 45 percent.
  • Among Hispanics, it went from 71 percent to 55 percent.
  • Among liberals, it went from 76 percent to 63 percent.

More at the link

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor