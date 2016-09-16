Rodney King's Daughter Stands Side-by-Side With LAPD - ABC News

Rodney King's daughter was just 7 when her father was beaten bloody by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was eating breakfast when it came on the morning news — video footage showing LAPD officers kicking and hitting her unarmed father dozens of times with batons. It gave her nightmares for years.

In a striking scene that stood in sharp contrast to the 1991 beating, the now 32-year-old Lora King stood shoulder to shoulder with about a dozen LAPD officers Thursday, hugging many of them. She was there to join them in a talk to young people who have had their own run-ins with police.

Her message: It's more important to build bridges with officers than to stand against them.

(Body of article linked)

He said Lora King's willingness to join the department to reach out to young people shows just how much LAPD has evolved in the past 25 years.

"That's a lot of courage to come here and be like, 'That's the same uniform that put my dad in the hospital,' " Sharif said. "Having her here is like full circle ... I just wish I could have met her dad to say, 'Hey, I'm sorry, too.'