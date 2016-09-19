More Clinton Shenanigans in Haiti - WSJ

On Jan. 27, 2011, Clinton Foundation Chief Operating Officer Laura Graham sent an email to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff Cheryl Mills, voicing concern about a rumor. Ms. Graham had heard that Foggy Bottom was thinking about revoking the U.S. visa of Haitian Prime Minister Jean Max Bellerive. “Wjc will be v unhappy if that’s the case,” Ms. Graham warned Ms. Mills, using the initials of the former president....

Now a string of State Department emails from January 2011—made public through a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request by Citizens United—demonstrates that Mrs. Clinton’s State Department did not separate itself from the Clinton Foundation but instead collaborated with it....

My requests last week for comment from VCS went unanswered, but 2015 press reports quote company officials denying any “quid pro quo concerning the Clinton Foundation.” In March 2016 both Mr. Rodham and Mr. Bellerive resigned their VCS advisory board posts, according to a company press release.

Large parts of these 2011 State Department emails are redacted. But reading between the blank spaces, much is revealed—and none of it boosts confidence in Mrs. Clinton.