Conservative Churches Help Resettle Refugees Despite Opposition from Republican Leaders - The Atlantic

“The plight of refugees is very much in front of our churches right now,” said Russell Moore, the head of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. “Christians have a special affinity for Syria because this is a place that is very much part of our geography and our backstory. The Syrian crisis prompted the attention of many Evangelicals.”

The State Department works with nine agencies to place refugees around the country, six of which are faith based. To be processed as a refugee, an individual has to meet the U.S. definition of “refugee” and be “among those refugees determined by the President to be of special humanitarian concern in the United States; not be firmly resettled in any third country; be otherwise admissible under U.S. laws.” There are caveats that can keep someone from being admitted, but if approved, agencies will then work with local churches to resettle refugees. World Relief, an Evangelical organization, is among them.