She has lost four sons to gun violence. No one has gone to prison. Do these black lives matter? - The Washington Post

The fourth time around, it doesn’t get any easier to bury a son lost to gun violence.

Phyllis Gray is 53 and tired. Tired of the calls, tired of the funerals, tired of T-shirts with the faces of four dead sons. Tired of no justice.

She tried to lift her spirits a bit over the weekend with a new haircut, but, of course, it didn’t help.

Justice is what I want,” she told me, leaning against the fence outside her apartment building on a leafy street in Southeast Washington, where three young boys — like hers once were — played soccer on the small lawn.

For the fourth time in her life, Gray got the news that a son had been gunned down on a D.C. street.

And as the nation’s elite — a president and a former president, billionaires, lawmakers and celebrities — gathered just a few miles away to celebrate the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Gray was stuck in a cycle all too familiar in her neighborhood.

Violence, silence. Violence, silence.

Over and over.

