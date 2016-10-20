Iranian American father and son sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, report says - LA Times

wo Iranian Americans, a father and son, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, according to a report published Tuesday by Mizan, the Iranian judiciary’s news service.

Businessman Siamak Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, who both hold dual citizenship, have been in custody in Iran and were sentenced on charges of spying for the United States, the report said.

Siamak Namazi was arrested 12 months ago while visiting Iran from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he lives. His detention signaled the enduring danger for dual nationals in Iran despite recent improved ties between the Islamic Republic and the West.

Baquer Namazi, an 80-year-old retired official with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), was arrested in February in Tehran, according to family members.

