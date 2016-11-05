Newsvine

Drinker of the Wry

About Trigger Warning Articles: 0 Seeds: 63 Comments: 20012 Since: Jun 2014

Electoral College Voter Says He Will Not Vote For Hillary Clinton Even If She Wins His State | Huffington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Drinker of the Wry View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sat Nov 5, 2016 7:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An Electoral College voter from Washington state told the Associated Press on Friday that he would not vote for Hillary Clinton under any circumstances, even if, as is firmly expected, Clinton wins his state’s popular vote.

The elector, Robert Satiacum, is a Native American who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic Primary and told the AP that Clinton is a “criminal” who hasn’t done enough on Native American issues.

“She will not get my vote. Period,” Satiacum said in a phone interview with the news service.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor