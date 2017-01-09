Orlando shooting: Police officer killed, deputy dies during manhunt - CNN.com

Hundreds of law enforcement officers scoured Orlando on Monday for a man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer, searching door-to-door in apartment complexes and prompting the lockdown of a dozen schools.

After the shooting outside a Walmart, the suspect fled in a vehicle, fired shots at a pursuing officer, abandoned his vehicle and carjacked another, police said in an account of the investigation.

The man ditched the second vehicle a little later and ran into an apartment complex, where the search was concentrated, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

Later in the day, an Orange County sheriff's deputy searching for the suspect was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

The officer shot to death was identified as Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, a 17-year department veteran who was married and the mother of a college-age son.

The suspect is Markeith Loyd, who is also wanted in the killing of a pregnant woman in December, Mina said. A reward of up to $60,000 is offered for information leading to Loyd's arrest.

